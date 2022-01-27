Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Tornados, Nitros, Falcons Returning to League Action

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

Hoover High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team has been idle since earning a 3-0 shutout Pacific League victory at Pasadena on Dec. 16.
The Tornados (3-1-1 overall record, 2-1-1 in league) are scheduled to visit Glendale High for an intracity rivalry matchup on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since routing visiting Pasadena Muir, 7-1, in a Pacific League game on Jan. 4.
Glendale (4-0-1 in league, 9-4-1 overall) is scheduled to host Hoover on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons have been idle since shutting out Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Dec. 16.
Crescenta Valley (3-0-1 in league, 5-0-2 overall) is scheduled to visit Burbank for a league rematch on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 p.m.