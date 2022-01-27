Tornados, Nitros, Falcons Returning to League Action

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Hoover High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team has been idle since earning a 3-0 shutout Pacific League victory at Pasadena on Dec. 16.

The Tornados (3-1-1 overall record, 2-1-1 in league) are scheduled to visit Glendale High for an intracity rivalry matchup on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since routing visiting Pasadena Muir, 7-1, in a Pacific League game on Jan. 4.

Glendale (4-0-1 in league, 9-4-1 overall) is scheduled to host Hoover on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons have been idle since shutting out Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Dec. 16.

Crescenta Valley (3-0-1 in league, 5-0-2 overall) is scheduled to visit Burbank for a league rematch on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 p.m.