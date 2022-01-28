Armenian American Museum Legacy Gala Is March 27

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California recently announced that their signature event of the year, the Legacy Gala, will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

The Legacy Gala will mark the next exciting chapter of the Armenian American Museum as the community celebrates the historic groundbreaking and commencement of construction on the highly anticipated cultural and educational center. The event will pay tribute to the visionary benefactors and supporters who are building a legacy of education, preservation and cultural enrichment for generations to come.

“The Board of Trustees and Board of Governors of the Armenian American Museum cordially invite the community to join us for an evening of celebration at the Legacy Gala,” said Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to welcoming friends and supporters of the museum as we reflect on the historic groundbreaking year and look forward to the remarkable year ahead.”

The Armenian American Museum is a world-class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the permanent exhibition, temporary exhibitions, auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center and more.

The museum celebrated its historic groundbreaking and commenced construction on the project in summer 2021.

The event will adhere to public health guidelines coordinated with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Sponsorship, program book ads and ticket reservations are due by March 11.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

To learn more about the Legacy Gala, visit ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.