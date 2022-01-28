Forest Lawn Museum to Open ‘Evening Mile’ Exhibition

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale will open “Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner” on Jan. 29.

The exhibition features 17 nocturnal landscapes that offer meditative views of Southern California. These works of art transform cityscapes, rolling hills and coastlines into kaleidoscopic vistas.

Lackner’s expertise in landscape painting stretches back more than a decade, but the primary focus of “Evening Mile” is a series of artworks she began in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Forced to curtail her travels in March 2020, Lackner turned her attention to her immediate surroundings. Working from her home and studio in the hills of Eagle Rock, she was able to capture elevated views of the heart of Los Angeles.

“Many of these paintings were conceived during a time of isolation, so it’s exciting to share them with the public,” Lackner said. “Even during the toughest times, the paintings were meant to create connections and foster a sense of community. We were separated, but we were all in it together.”

Lackner combines an abstract use of form and color with meticulous observations of the world around her. The resulting paintings transform familiar locales into scintillating scenes, which are dominated by contrasts of natural and artificial light.

The earliest painting featured in the exhibition dates to 2005, while several of the artworks were created as recently as late 2021. One of the newest paintings depicts a view from the hilltop promontory of Forest Lawn Museum, which overlooks the surrounding neighborhoods of Glendale and nearby Griffith Park. Lackner paints in a variety of media, including oil, acrylic and watercolor, all of which are featured in the exhibition.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Lackner received her Master of Fine Arts in 2006 from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena and her Bachelor of Arts in 2001 from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“Landscape painting is a tradition that dates back thousands of years and spans numerous cultures,” said Forest Lawn Museum Director James Fishburne. “Lackner builds on these traditions while breaking new ground. She’s able to capture the surreal sunsets of Southern California, while making them feel both new and immediate.”

“Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner” will be on display at Forest Lawn Museum from Jan. 29 through May 1. For free group tours, visitors can email museum@forestlawn.com, or call (323) 340-4782. Visitors can also see “Unveiling the Past: The Art & History of Forest Lawn,” which is on display at Forest Lawn Museum through March 13. Forest Lawn Museum is located at 1712 S Glendale Ave., Glendale, Calif. 91205. Admission and parking are free.