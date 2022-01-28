From Tennis to Pickleball Player of the Year

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Rosa LeClerc was recently named the La Cañada Pickleball Player of the Year by the LCF Pickleball Association, a first-time honor of this title given to their players.

LeClerc, 52, previously played tennis prior to joining the sport of pickleball in 2019. Since then, she has accumulated 41 tournament medals — 20 gold, 15 silver and 6 bronze.



“My tennis skills gave me a good foundation for pickleball,” said LeClerc, who was trained by a senior pickleball pro player. “I enjoyed turning 50 because I get to play 50-plus events … against my peers by age unlike in tennis, where I had to play 23-year-old recent college players, because we had the same rating.”

Although she said it is hard to believe she started her pickleball career at age 50, she has fully embraced the sport.

“Pickleball is such a supportive community where adults can get good exercise and build good friendships,” LeClerc said.

In addition to being a player, LeClerc volunteers to assist local pickleball instruction and runs pickleball clinics, when she is not traveling to tournaments.

LeClerc recently returned to LCF from Indian Wells, where she competed in the Margaritaville National Championships and won a silver medal in mixed doubles, losing by only two points.

The athlete will also be a featured speaker among others who play and support the LCF Pickleball permanent courts.

“She is our association’s first La Cañada Pickleball Player of the Year and deserves the distinction 100%,” said Bill Koury, LCF Pickleball Association president.