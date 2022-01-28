Garden Club Will Meet to Learn Backyard Orchard Care

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank-Valley Garden Club plans to hold a “How To Create A Backyard Fruit Tree Orchard” presentation by Mike Wronkowski at the group’s next meeting on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. located at the Little White Church.

Wronkowski has been a certified nursery professional in Southern California for many years. He is the manager at the Santa Clarita Green Thumb Garden Center; chairman of the California Certified Nursery Professionals Committee; and chairman of the California Plant Alliance Education Committee.

He will discuss the best varieties to grow in our area and the conditions needed to grow them successfully, including their sun, water and nutrition requirements; management of pests; and how and when to prune them for best results.

“We are very fortunate to have him back with us to talk about backyard orchards,” a Garden Club representative said in a statement. “Don’t miss this amazing speaker that is bound to give us some unique tips to get our orchards started.”

The club encourages community members to join their meeting for the information, but also to make friends. The Little White Church is located at 1711 N. Avon St., Burbank.

Masks are required at the scheduled in-person event; however, the group is prepared to move the meeting to Zoom, if indoor gatherings become prohibited.

For more information, call Anne White at (818) 434-3616, or email annewhite1@aol.com.