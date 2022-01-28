Mary Louise (Carpenter) Berglund | Obituary

Mary Louise (Carpenter) Berglund was born in 1925 in Clay Center, Kansas.

Mary passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 9, 2021, at her family home in La Cañada Flintridge, California, at the age of 96.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Ansel Q. Berglund. Mary is survived by her children Brent Berglund; twins Tari Berglund and Kris Berglund; son-in-law Matt Davis; and granddaughters Haley, Julia and Chelsea Davis.



Mary left Kansas for California at the early age of 17 to live with her aunt while her uncle was at war. She sold her 4H cow to buy the train ticket to California. She got a job at a bank, a job she held for most of her life. While working there she met her future husband Ansel who was a client at the bank. After living the beach life in Del Mar, California, they spent the rest of their lives in La Cañada Flintridge, where Ansel worked at JPL.

Mary loved her family, she spent most holidays and birthdays celebrating with her extended family. She had a close group of friends from her church and the Thursday Club which she enjoyed spending time with.

Mary, “the Queen of Fun,” will be remembered fondly by many for her easy-going nature. She enjoyed playing bridge, the warm sun and shopping. She loved her sweets especially ice cream and enjoyed fresh oranges picked daily from her trees.

Per her wishes, there will be a family memorial at a later date.