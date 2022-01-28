Matthew Philip Flynn III | Obituary

Matthew Philip Flynn III, 66, of Richmond, Virginia, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Born in Pasadena, California, on February 2, 1955, he was the son of Matthew Philip Flynn, Jr. and Mary Josephine (Sobraske) Flynn. Matt was raised in La Cañada Flintridge, California, surrounded by a large family that included his grandparents, aunts and uncles and many cousins.



He had a natural love for adventure and the outdoors. His mother speaks fondly of him returning home from a day of exploring as a boy and smelling of sage. Indeed, Matt whiled many an hour away with a fishing pole in hand. He also enjoyed hiking, camping, scuba diving, and skiing. His sisters tell stories of their “big brother” setting off firecrackers, shooting his bb-gun, and generally causing a ruckus when they were growing up.

Matt is survived by the love of his life, Susan Ellen (Picker) Enriquez; four children, Robin Marie Flynn, Kathleen Anne (Flynn) Lamoreaux (Brig), Matthew Francis Flynn (Kathleen Rissi), Brett James Enriquez; four grandchildren, Alexander Malcom Enriquez, Ezra Brig Lamoreaux, Kian Flynn Lamoreaux, Eden Louise Lamoreaux; as well as his mother, Mary Jo Flynn; three sisters, Julie Anne (Flynn) Bergquist (Brian), Mary Elizabeth Flynn, Teresa Eileen Flynn; honorary sister Barbara Kuhl; nieces Molly Eileen Sanford, Faith Frances Cerussi; and nephews Hayden James Picker, Zachary Raul Picker and James Thomas Cerussi. He also leaves behind many cousins who reached out and supported him during his illness.

Matt (affectionately known as “Poppy” by his family) was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren and took great pride in their good values, kind hearts, strong work ethic and especially their sense of humor.

Matt graduated from St. Francis High School in 1973 and attended Glendale Community College.

He served in the California Army National Guard where he learned discipline and organization. He graduated from officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Matt enjoyed his time in the reserves and mentored many young recruits. He loved to share tales of long, cold nights in ice caves or the majesty of seeing the Aurora Borealis while on a training mission in Norway. He had a great love for flag, country, and freedom, and strived to instill that love and patriotism in his children and grandchildren.

Matt was motivated by a challenge which resulted in a myriad of accomplishments such as earning his pilot’s license as a young man, completing several marathons and an Ironman Triathlon.

His natural ability to draw people to him with his wit, warmth, and amiability led to an extended family of friends worth admiring. Matt was the life of many a party and loved to gather friends together for movie nights in the backyard, luminary nights at Christmas, egg hunts at Easter, and raucous sporting event viewings in his “man cave.” He was known for his kindness and willingness to pitch in and help.

After retirement, Matt filled his time with anything baseball. A lifelong Dodgers fan he learned to score games and traveled to various stadiums to cheer them on. During the long hours of COVID quarantine, Matt developed a love for baking. His family and friends enjoyed the “fruits” of his labor and looked forward to care packages full of cookies, biscuits, scones, etc.

The family would like to thank the many friends and King William neighbors who jumped in to help care for Matt in his last days, supporting him with various acts of service. Matt enjoyed receiving cards, phone calls, flowers, and treasured visits. We would also like to thank the numerous doctors and caregivers who showed kindness and respect as they provided care for Matt.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date in both Richmond, Virginia and La Cañada Flintridge, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family is honoring Matt’s request that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.