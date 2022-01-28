PCR Honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton

Outlook Valley Sun

The 2nd-graders in Meredith Beyer and Grace Lee Choe’s classes at Palm Crest Elementary School recently learned about Martin Luther King Jr. and his “I Have a Dream” speech.

The students discussed their dreams for the world and the La Cañada Flintridge community.

To represent their own dreams, the children made cloud mobiles and wrote their dreams on their clouds.