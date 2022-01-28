First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Several items were stolen from a locked vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Indianola Way sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, and 8:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The rear passenger-side window was shattered and a golf club bag, gift cards and golf jacket were taken.

Several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 500 block of Palmerstone Drive sometime between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. The items included a Social Security card, credit cards and a driver’s license. The credit cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases at Sylmar businesses.

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime report are taken directly from deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.