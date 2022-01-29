Lutheran Church Continues Outreach Efforts

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Despite new challenges from the Omicron variant, Lutheran Church in the Foothills continues its ministry, including its annual congregational meeting this Sunday via Zoom.

Meeting details can be found on the church’s website. The meeting will follow worship services conducted by Pastor Chuck Bunnell.

A clothing drive is also underway. Gently used clothing can be dropped off at the church and will be donated to people in need.

All in-person activities at Lutheran Church in the Foothills are temporarily paused to keep everyone safe; however, the 10 a.m. service will continue to be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Services are also posted to LCIF’s website where they can be viewed anytime.

Church groups — including bible study, knitting and quilting — are back to meeting remotely via Zoom, as they did earlier in the pandemic. The church welcomes anyone in the community to join these groups. Learn about the Bible or learn a new hobby.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951.

The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge. Office Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.