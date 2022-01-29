Presbyterian Church Offers Class for Parents on Youth Issues

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Presbyterian Church recently announced they will offer a new four-week Parent Express class, “Essential Topics for Today’s Parents.”

The class, facilitated by Paula Giboney, will meet in-person on Wednesday nights in February from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 2 in LCPC’s Worship Arts Center.

This class will tackle some of the most relevant issues facing youth today and is open to all adults (not just parents) who are interested in learning more about these issues. Topics will include:

• Fentanyl and Addiction (understanding the prevalence, precautions, and resources) with Vicki Rekedal

• Mental Health (understanding the signs, symptoms, and resources) with a panel of mental health professionals

• Racial Reconciliation (understanding the Biblical foundation to promote unity through a non-political lens) with Sandy Lee Schaupp

• Technology (understanding the concerns, precautions, and steps to managing technology well) with Sloan Walsh

LCPC Parent Ed is offering this class in partnership with other LCPC Ministries for a special discounted rate of $40 (with tuition waivers available if price is prohibitive).

Masks will be required for all participants, preferably a surgical or KN95 mask. Registration is open at lacanadapc.org/parented.

Free programs are available for students grades 4-12 at 3-9 p.m. as part of LCPC’s Family Ministries’ MERGE program. Childcare for infants through 3rd grade is also available upon request.

For more information or to request childcare or a tuition waiver, email amanda@lacanadapc.org.

To learn more about LCPC Parent Education or Family Ministries, visit lacanadapc.org. La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd.