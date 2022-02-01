League-Leading Spartans Beat South Pas at Buzzer

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

With 6.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, La Cañada High School senior Ty Reynolds saw an opening and passed to senior David Garland, who scored the game-winning layup at the final buzzer to defeat South Pasadena in a heartstopper, 50-49.

“I saw the big guy there, decided to go for the reverse and there you go,” said Garland, who posted a team-high 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The victory lifted the Spartans (3-0 in league, 13-5 overall) into sole possession of first place in the Rio Hondo League as they seek a 10th consecutive league title. They haven’t lost to South Pasadena at LCHS during the regular season since 2012. The Spartans, who are ranked No. 3 in this week’s CIF divisional poll, earned their 13th win over the Tigers in their last 15 meetings, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

“It was our best game as far as playing against a good team,” LCHS head coach Tom Hofman said. “We’ve played some good teams but we haven’t stepped up like tonight. It’s good to see [our players] come through at the end of this game; it’s big for their confidence right now.”

South Pasadena (13-7 overall, 3-1 league), which fell into second place with the loss, took a 39-37 lead early in the fourth quarter with a 10-2 scoring run. Both teams’ following seven combined baskets resulted in either a tie or a lead change until chaos ensued in the final minute.

LCHS senior Jacob Lee drained his lone 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one point, 47-46, as Hofman immediately called a timeout. (Lee finished with five points and four rebounds.)

After South Pasadena made a pair of free throws, LC senior Brady Ransom, who had 10 points and nine rebounds, scored to pull the Spartans within one – at 49-48 – with 15 seconds left.

South Pasadena then missed a critical free throw that allowed La Cañada to gain possession and set the stage for Garland’s buzzer-beater.

Trailing 16-10 after the first quarter, LCHS regrouped and outscored South Pasadena 16-8 in the second period to enter halftime with a 26-24 lead. The second quarter was highlighted by an 11-2 Spartan scoring run started on back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomores Anders Petersen and Jack Reynolds.

“I thought the biggest factor in the first half was the two sophomores, Anders and Jack, coming in and hitting threes,” Hofman said. “From then on, I thought it was just a good even match, back and forth.”

Petersen finished with eight points, Jack Reynolds had five points, Ty Reynolds added four points and three rebounds, and senior Brandon Chung had two points and four rebounds.