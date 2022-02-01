St. Francis in Action; Flintridge Prep Idle

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The St. Francis High School varsity boys’ basketball team was dominant last week after winning two of their last three most recent games. Senior shooting guard Buckley DeJardin led the Golden Knights (18-4 overall, 3-2 in league) the past three games by averaging 21.3 points and nine rebounds.

SFHS competed in the State Preview Classic and defeated Long Beach Poly, 64-60, on Saturday. DeJardin was named player of the game after registering a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds while senior point guard Jake Goldberg posted 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. Senior small forward Brandin Dantzler scored six points, junior guard Jackson Mosley added five points, junior George Tupy recorded four points, senior small forward Myron Longhurst finished with two points and junior point guard Luke McGrath made a free throw.

In last Friday night’s thriller, St. Francis defeated visiting Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 62-59, in overtime during a Mission League game. DeJardin amassed 21 points and 14 rebounds, Goldberg added 18 points and four assists, and McGrath scored 10 points. Mosley and Dantzler had nine and four points, respectively.

The Golden Knights lost their only league game in a two-week span at Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 56-45, last Wednesday. DeJardin posted 15 points, McGrath racked up 10 points, Goldberg and Dantzler each had eight points, and Mosley finished with four points.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves have been idle since competing in a tournament the last week of December. Flintridge Prep (8-8 overall, 1-0 in league) is scheduled to visit Burbank Providence for a Prep League game on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.