Spartans Edge South Pasadena in League Rematch, 2-1

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team edged visiting South Pasadena, 2-1, in a Rio Hondo League match on Friday.

In the 12th minute, senior Tyler Na-Nakornpanom’s free kick rebounded off the South Pas goalie as freshman Harrison Chant cleaned up to score the opening goal.

In the 24th minute, Na-Nakornpanom intercepted the ball from South Pasadena to score the deciding goal and put the Spartans up for good, 2-1.

Earlier last week, the Spartans (5-8-5 overall record, 2-1-2 league) fell to visiting Temple City, 2-1. Trailing by two goals in the 71st minute, Na-Nakornpanom’s penalty kick squeezed past Temple City’s goalie.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights have been the definition of consistency over their past two games, defeating each of their opponents, 2-0. St. Francis has been terrific on the field, recording eight shutouts in 14 games while limiting the damage to only eight goals against.

SFHS (12-1-1 overall, 6-0-1 in league) shut out visiting Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 2-0, during a Mission League game last Friday. Senior Andre Kabadayan scored the opening goal on a 20-yarder while junior Evan Barber added one goal as senior Paolo Mah y Busch earned an assist. Senior goalie Ryan Guzman tallied three saves.

Earlier last week, St. Francis hosted Encino Crespi and won the league matchup, 2-0. Kabadayan had one goal and one assist, senior Julian Carrillo scored once and senior Derik Stepanians recorded one assist.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves (6-4-4 overall, 1-0-1 in league) tied Pasadena Poly, 0-0, last Friday as Prep goalie Jiashu Wang registered a game-high seven goals, including four in the final half.

“I think with games like this, especially when it’s very evenly matched, goalkeepers are a big part and for Jiashu to have a performance like this gets us a point on an away game. I thought that was very critical,” Flintridge Prep head coach Stanley Curiel said.