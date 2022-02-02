Spartans Win Nail-biter Over Temple City, 32-30

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ basketball team is riding a five-game win streak after edging visiting Temple City, 32-30, in a Rio Hondo League matchup last Wednesday.

Junior Mia Oakley-Stilson scored a team-high eight points and sophomore Andrianna Pitsos registered seven points in the low-scoring affair. Seniors Lily Khayat and Rachel Kim each added six points, senior Kylie Sears had four points, and senior Hailey Tamara made a free throw.

The Spartans (9-3 overall record, 2-0 in league) are scheduled to visit San Marino for a league game this Friday, Jan. 28, at 5:15 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Junior captain Ashley Chea was unstoppable during the Wolves’ 68-10 Prep League lopsided victory over visiting Chadwick of the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Tuesday as she posted a triple-double by amassing a game-high 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Senior Amadi Weser registered nine points and 11 rebounds while sophomores Catherine Baldocchi and Kassidy Huie had seven and six rebounds, respectively, with four points each. Senior captain Maddi Huie recorded four points, freshman Gigi Mastras finished with three points and six rebounds, and senior Riley Hause and freshman Olivia Childs scored two points each.

Chea led visiting Flintridge Prep over Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep in a league nail-bitter, 53-52, last Friday as she racked up a game-high 32 points — her second straight game of 30-plus points.

Kassidy Huie posted 12 points, Weser registered five points and Mastras had four points.

Flintridge Prep, which owns a perfect 8-0 league record (14-4 overall), is scheduled to visit Burbank Providence on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs entered this week having been idle since a Sunshine League victory over visiting Los Angeles Immaculate Heart, 40-29, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

FSHA is scheduled to visit Notre Dame Academy of Los Angeles for a league rematch on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.