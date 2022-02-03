Spartans Win Three Straight League Matches

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team won its third consecutive game after dominating visiting Monrovia, 20-12, during a Rio Hondo League game on Tuesday.

Senior Theodora Stefan led with a team-high five goals while freshman Claire Lin added three. Junior Kaley Schmidt, junior Shereen Emadi, sophomore Kadyn Day, Alexis Calix and Molly Anderson each finished with two goals, while freshmen Kiley Ku and Annalina Fogarty each scored once.

Last week, the Spartans (6-1 league record, 8-6 overall) traveled to Temple City and edged the Rams, 10-8, in a league matchup. Stefan posted a team-high six goals, Day scored three goals and Calix had one goal.

La Cañada is scheduled to host South Pasadena in a league encounter on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 3:30 p.m. In their first matchup in early January, the Spartans pummeled the Tigers, 16-6.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs are currently riding a two-game win streak after blowing out host Los Angeles Marymount, 16-4, in a Mission League match last Tuesday.

Freshman Marisol Cowles registered 10 goals while freshman Katherine Dolan posted three goals, junior Audrey Lawlor added two goals and senior Riley Peterson finished with one goal. Defensively, junior goalie Natalia de Kansky tallied eight saves.

After falling in consecutive league matches, the Tologs (9-2 overall record, 1-2 in league) bounced back against Hoover High of Glendale and won a nonleague game, 10-7. Cowles led FSHA with six goals while Dolan and Lawlor each scored twice. de Kansky added eight saves and four assists.

FSHA is scheduled to resume league action by visiting Woodland Hills Louisville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves entered this week having been idle since defeating rival Pasadena Poly, 19-14, for the first time in 11 years on Jan. 14. Flintridge Prep (7-10 overall, 3-1 in league) is scheduled to visit Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for a nonleague matchup on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m.