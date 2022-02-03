USC-VHH Community Center Offers Grief, Loss Support

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Grief is a natural response to loss and there is no right or wrong way to grieve.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Community Resource Center for Aging will be hosting a free, 6-week grief and loss support group beginning on Friday, Feb. 4. Sessions will be facilitated by Adria Navarro, a licensed clinical social worker. Topics will include moving through grief, coping with feelings, ongoing growth, stress management, relationship changes and the journey forward.

Sessions will be held from 10–11:30 a.m. either in person or on Zoom, depending on the status of the COVID-19 surge.

For more information or to register, call Navarro at (818) 949-4033, or email adria.navarro@med.usc.edu.