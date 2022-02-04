Ruth Barrone | Obituary

It is with great sadness that we bid our final farewell to Ruth Barrone.

She passed peacefully in her sleep on January 10th, 2021, with her daughter at her side. She was a long-time Glendale resident graduating from Hoover High School, and then she acquired a teaching credential at UCLA.

She was a pledged Tri-Delt sorority sister and loved the active, social college life, where she met her first husband, Paul Tichenor, at a fraternity party at USC. They had three children, Whitney, Paul and Walt. and lived in Glendale through the 1970s. During that time, she was active in the National Charity League, Assistance League, Oakmont League and Las Candelas.

In 1977, she married Gerald Barrone. They enjoyed tennis, skiing, parties, traveling, UCLA football games and tailgating with fellow Bruins, and the classic car events in and around Carmel and Pebble Beach every year. They split their time between Glendale and Newport Beach, finally moving to Newport full time in 2007, where they spent the remainder of their lives.

Ruth loved entertaining, decorating for the seasons and walking with Jerry around Balboa Island, chatting with the many friends they had along the way.

In her later years, she was active in PEO Newport Beach, and volunteered at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar. She was an avid reader and loved to do jigsaw puzzles with her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter Whitney, with husband Eric; son Paul, with wife Noriko; and grandson Mike; and two of Jerry’s sons, Robert and his family; and Bryan and his family. We all love and miss her.

