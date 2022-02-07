Danny A. Dasher | Obituary

Danny A. Dasher, loving father and husband, passed away at age 76 on January 25, 2022. He had fought a long battle with kidney disease. He was surrounded by family and died peacefully in the hospital.

Danny was born in 1945 to parents Ellis and Cira. He grew up in, and was a longtime resident of, Burbank, California. He was a machinist and a foreman and retired in 2017. He was married four times and had two sons. Danny loved golf and tennis. He also enjoyed music and going to live concerts. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Luz, during his later years.



He was preceded in death by his father, mother and son.

He is survived by his wife Luz, son Dana, stepson Diego, stepdaughter Nataly, and his grandsons. His family will miss him forever.

A longtime friend of Danny’s, Kenny Williams, said, “Dan taught me how to be a machinist. He was very smart and news all the tricks to make difficult parts work. He was a foreman and ran several shops in the San Fernando Valley. We always had a good time singing and dancing in the shop. He never refused to help me when I had a question, and his expertise will be missed. Dan was old school and a hard worker. I will miss you, my friend.”

Danny’s wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes scattered in the ocean. A memorial service will be set later in February after the cremation ceremony. Friends and family will be notified once a date is set.

The family is asking that donations be made to organizations such as the Nation Kidney Foundation to help fight kidney disease.