Gordon Anthony Geraci | Obituary

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Gordon “Buddy” Anthony Geraci died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on November 23,2021, in Newnan, Georgia.

The family laid him to rest at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in California.

Gordon was born on June 7,1938, in Chicago, Illinois. He and his family moved to Los Angeles, California in 1944.



“Buddy” attended school in Burbank, CA, and graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1956. He served in the National Guard. He worked in the transportation industry his entire life. During his career he owned and operated several trucking companies in Los Angeles.

His family and friends will miss his great laugh, positive attitude, funny stories and helpful ways. Buddy loved God, the USA and travel especially to Maui. He treasured his family and friends. He was a beloved dad, uncle and papa.

He is survived by his ex-wife and friend Debbie Geraci; two daughters Gina Geraci and Geriann Mcintosh; son-in-law Stacey Mcintosh; two sons Anthony Geraci and Joseph Geraci; daughter-in-law Nicole Geraci; grandchildren Ashleigh Dawley, Angela Parker, Blake Osbourne, Kenny Hale, Hailey Geraci, Jolynn Geraci and Sophia Mcintosh; and great-grandchildren Rhoan, Farrah, Axl, Anastasia, Jordon and Gabriel.