First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Several purses were stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Foothill Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 11:20 p.m. Surveillance footage showed an individual shattering a glass door with an object before taking several purses from a display table and leaving.

A camera was stolen from a locked vehicle parked at the intersection of the Grizzly Trail Head and Angeles Crest Highway sometime between 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The driver-side door keyhole had been punched with an unknown object.

A purse was stolen from a locked vehicle parked near the Switzer Falls Trail sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The rear passenger-side window was shattered and the vehicle was ransacked.

A catalytic converter was partially cut from a Ford 250 parked behind a business in the 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard on Sunday, Jan. 23, sometime between noon and 2 p.m. However, it was still attached to the vehicle.

Multiple items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3600 block of Karen Sue Lane at 1:06 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Surveillance footage showed an individual entering the vehicle, taking the items — including a laptop computer and Amazon gift bags — and leaving the area.

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime report are taken directly from deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.