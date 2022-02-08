St. Francis Basketball Drops Showcase Game

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The St. Francis High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost to Bakersfield Christian, 74-61, at the L.A. Court Report Showcase on Saturday. Junior George Tupy’s 19-point effort wasn’t enough as the Golden Knights had their four-game win streak snapped.

Senior Jake Goldberg and junior Jackson Mosley scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Juniors Luke McGrath scored eight points and Brandin Dantzler had five.

The day before, St. Francis (20-5 overall record, 4-2 in league) won a nonleague game at Calabasas Viewpoint, 63-51, on Friday as Goldberg racked up a team-high 29 points with eight boards. Dantzler registered 10 points, four rebounds and five assists, McGrath scored 11 points, and Mosley and Tupy had seven and six points, respectively.

The Golden Knights won their third consecutive game after routing visiting Mission Hills Alemany, 76-46, on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Senior captain Buckley DeJardin led St. Francis with a team-high 19 points and five rebounds while Goldberg recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tupy added eight points while senior Ben Ferguson, senior Myron Longhurst and Dantzler tallied six points each. Sophomore Kennedy Mitchell-Egbo scored four points, McGrath and junior Devon Domingo scored three points each, and Mosley and junior Jack Jacobs finished with two points.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves earned a nice bounce-back victory by defeating host Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep, 62-35, during a Prep League game last Wednesday as Joshua Kim scored a team-high 13 points.

Flintridge Prep (9-11 overall, 2-3 in league) recently dropped back-to-back league games against Burbank Providence by scores of 76-35 and 67-46. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.