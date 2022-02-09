Bears Win 2 of 3; Bulldogs Fall in Overtime

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

After wrapping up Pacific League action last week, the John Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team won two of its three recent nonleague games. Senior Desean Robinson led the way by averaging 21.7 points per game.

The Bears recently traveled to Chatsworth and won a high scoring contest, 84-80, on Wednesday as Robinson poured in 22 points. Chase Walker and Elden Jackson scored 16 points each, while junior Sam Horning added 12 points.

The day before, Robinson scored 18 points as Burroughs lost to visiting Mission Hills Alemany, 67-52, on Tuesday.

The Bears added a nonleague victory at San Pedro, 58-51, last Saturday, Jan. 29, as Robinson tallied 25 points.

Burroughs, which finished fifth in the standings with a 3-4 league record (13-9 overall), is expected to conclude the regular season by playing Panorama High of Panorama City and Los Angeles Bravo at Chatsworth High in two nonleague games on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

BURBANK

The Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to visiting Oakwood, 51-50, during a nonleague game last Saturday, Jan. 29. Burbank lost on a tip-in with 0.2 seconds remaining after being up five points in overtime.

Senior Phoenix Mosley poured in 23 points, senior Arman Danielian scored 13 points and junior Sattwik Banerjee had seven points.

The Bulldogs, who finished sixth in the Pacific League standings with a 2-5 record (6-10 overall), are scheduled to conclude the season by competing against San Pedro in the Huntington Park Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 5.