Flintridge Prep’s League Win Streak Snapped

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Flintridge Preparatory’s varsity girls’ basketball team earned a nice bounce-back victory as the Wolves routed visiting Mayfield Senior, 55-28, on Monday as junior captain Ashley Chea almost had a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals (as well as six assists).

Freshman Gigi Mastras recorded six points and seven boards, senior Amadi Weser tallied six points and four rebounds, and senior captain Maddi Huie and sophomore Kassidy Huie posted four points each with seven and six boards, respectively. Sophomore Jaleen Tseng scored four points, freshman Olivia Childs had two points and sophomore Izzie Chan ended with one point.



The Wolves (9-2 league record, 15-6 overall) lost consecutive league games for the first time since the 2013-14 season after falling to visiting Burbank Providence, 57-54, on Saturday, Jan. 29, as Chea posted a double-double by racking up a game-high 38 points and 12 rebounds. Mastras added seven points and five boards, Kassidy Huie scored three points, Chan had two points and Weser recorded one point and six rebounds.

It hadn’t happened since Jan. 8, 2016, but Flintridge Prep lost a league game last Thursday, Jan. 27, snapping the Wolves’ 72-game league win streak. It was a 60-54 setback at Providence High in Burbank.

Chea recorded a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Maddie Huie added 11 points and three rebounds. Kassidy Huie tallied seven points and five boards, Mastras had three points and 12 rebounds, and Weser finished with two points and eight boards.

Flintridge Prep is scheduled to conclude league play at Pasadena Poly when the two schools meet for a rivalry rematch on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. The Wolves, who have a firm grasp on second place in the league standings, defeated Poly 54-46 in a matchup last month.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs had to forfeit a Sunshine League game against Mission Hills Alemany on Friday, Jan. 28, officially moving FSHA to 2-3 in league (9-8 overall). Barring any more cancelations, the Tologs are scheduled to visit Los Angeles Immaculate Heart on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.

FSHA will have to fend off Los Angeles Notre Dame Academy to secure a third-place finish in the league standings.