Kim’s 4 Goals Not Enough as Bulldogs Edged by Hoover

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls water polo team lost its regular season finale by being edged by host Hoover High in Glendale, 6-5, on Thursday.

Despite being tied 2-2 at halftime thanks to two goals by Julie Kim, the Tornados shut her down in the third quarter while outscoring the Bulldogs 3-1. Kim finished with a team-high four goals and one steal.

“Julie can’t do it all,” BHS head coach Melani Aghazarian said. “Nowadays, the game has evolved, you have to do it all, but she can’t be the only one to do it all. But she did a great job; she always does.”

Burbank’s Vana Matevosian, who finished with three steals, added a goal in the third quarter to cut the deficit to a one-goal game.

“Vana has size but she is like a gentle giant,” Aghazarian said. “She has a great outside shot and she’s my most dedicated player. She’s so determined and she did well, but I think she could have done better; I think all of us could have done better.”

The Bulldogs racked up 12 steals as a unit as Parelie Baghdasarianss notched three, Paige Huleis and Valentina Angel added two steals each, and Makala Kelley recorded one.

“I expected a different outcome but I am still proud of them, nonetheless,” Aghazarian said. “There’s always another year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Burbank, which finished the regular season with a 3-4 league record (10-10 overall), is unlikely to secure a playoff spot after its fifth-place finish in Pacific League play.