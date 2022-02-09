‘La Cañadan of the Year’ Award Nominations Open

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada recently announced that nominations are now open for the “La Cañadan of the Year” Award.

The public is encouraged to submit the name of an individual, or a couple, who has provided exemplary service to the La Cañada Flintridge and foothill neighborhoods.

Since 1951, the prestigious award has been presented to those who have given their time, talent and positivity to enliven the community, as evidenced by such past recipients as Gil Smith, Dr. William Pickering and Frank Lanterman, to name a few.

La Cañadan of the Year Nominating Committee Chairperson Dennis Fors said, “Without a doubt, this past year has been a challenging one. We are so grateful to those who continue to lend a helping hand by providing excellent service, so submit a nomination today. It’s a great opportunity for us to come together to applaud a job well done.”

The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, Feb. 28. A noon-time luncheon celebration has been tentatively set for Wednesday, April 27, with the final date to be confirmed based on the recipients’ availability. The ceremony will follow any current COVID-19 guidelines in effect by Los Angeles County.

Nomination forms may be picked up at the La Cañada Flintridge City Hall. The forms may also be downloaded by going to lacanadakiwanis.org and clicking on the “La Cañadan of the Year” tab.

Completed forms must be submitted by email to dennis.w.fors@gmail.com, or mailed to the La Cañadan of the Year Committee, Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, and addressed to P.O. Box 33, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif., 91012.

For any questions, call Fors at (818) 531-8776.