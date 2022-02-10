Burroughs, Burbank Bound for CIF Berth

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The John Burroughs High School varsity girls’ basketball team has likely secured a postseason appearance after defeating host Pasadena, 59-49, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday.

The second-place Bears (6-1 league record, 20-5 overall) won a crucial matchup that separated them and intracity rival Burbank by one game as junior Izzy Roderick posted a double-double with 16 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Senior Noor Fahs and sophomore Karly Geris racked up double digits by scoring 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Junior Rachel Little registered four points, juniors Ivanna Razov and Kylie Indefenzo each scored three points, and senior Haley Dowthwaite, sophomore Ashley Martin and freshman Mariam Fahs each had two points.

Burroughs collected a nonleague victory at Los Angeles West Adams, 59-26, last Saturday, Jan. 29. Little recorded a team-high 10 points, while freshman Skylar Cafferty and Mariam Fahs each added nine points. Roderick collected eight points and six boards, Razov had seven points and Martin scored six points. Sophomore Natalie Sanchez and Noor Fahs finished with four and one points, respectively.

The Bears, ranked No. 10 in the most recent CIF-SS Division 2AA poll, will await CIF playoff brackets to be released this Tuesday, Feb. 8, at noon.

BURBANK

Burbank routed host Glendale, 50-10, in a rare nonleague game on Friday, Jan. 28, as three Bulldogs single-handedly outscored Glendale.

Junior Karen Casillas led Burbank (5-2 in league, 11-7 overall) with a game-high 14 points, Emily Megerdichian collected 12 points on four 3-pointers and senior Alle Tarvirdi tallied 11 points. Senior Tabitha Cruz added eight points while Rheanna O’Campo and senior Jasmine Moss finished with three and two points, respectively.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 11 in the most recent CIF-SS Division 3A poll, are locked in for a playoff spot and will await the CIF playoff pairings to be released Tuesday.