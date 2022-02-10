Coordinating Council Accepts Les Tupper Award Nominations

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council is accepting nominations for the 2022 Les Tupper Community Service Awards.

Each year since 1969, the Coordinating Council has honored individuals and groups who have given outstanding service to the community. Service to the community includes volunteerism in the areas of education, youth activities, cultural pursuits, religious, civic or social service. Nominees should demonstrate leadership and service that strengthens the LCF community.

Nominations are welcome from individuals or organizations. Nomination forms have been mailed to organization presidents and are also available at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the library on Oakwood Avenue and at lcfcc.info.

Criteria for nomination: adult (individuals or couples), students in grades 11 or 12, as well as organizations or businesses that have given long-term, broad-based community service (beyond job-related duties) in the areas of education, youth activities and cultural pursuits, as well as religious, business, civic or social service. Student nominees should be actively participating in service-related activities in their school and in the LCF community.

The deadline for nominations is March 11. Recipients will be announced in late March and will be honored at a public ceremony on Monday, April 25, at Flintridge Preparatory School’s Norris Hall. The public is invited to attend. If you have any questions, email President Barbie Eland of the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council at President@lcfcc.net.