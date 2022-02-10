Pasadena Showcase Hosts Annual Empty House Party

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

In a triumphant return to its annual soiree, the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts hosted its Empty House Party, where a contingent of La Cañada Flintridge residents participated in the festive event with a crowd of design enthusiasts, patrons and members of the group.

The annual tradition celebrates the night before designers begin their work to transform a mansion that will debut as the Pasadena Showcase House of Design.

For the first time in 40 years, the 2022 Showcase House will be held in South Pasadena at Oaklawn Manor, a stately 1905 English Tudor. The soiree, chaired by Marybeth Rehman-Dittu, Kerri Terrill and Shari Domenghini, treated guests and media to a sneak peek of the mansion featuring baronial-sized rooms, historic stained-glass windows and floor-to-ceiling travertine fireplaces.

During the evening, guests mingled among the 20-plus design spaces, viewing various design concepts and installations while enjoying an impressive selection of culinary offerings from local favorites Fish King, Kogi, Mijares Mexican Restaurant and Porto’s Bakery. A lively jazz trio also entertained guests during their tour.

“We were thrilled to open this lively event to the public for the first time, welcoming guests for a sensory experience with music, food and design,” said event chair Marybeth Rehman-Dittu. “It was important to us to make this event about the community and to support local vendors. We will continue that spirit when the Showcase House opens in April with programming planned to highlight local musicians, speakers, special tours and more.”

Following just four short months of renovation, more than 25,000 guests will tour through the impressive interior and landscape design spaces, highlighting cutting-edge trends in high-style living.

Guests can expect the famous “Shops at Showcase,” offering a variety of boutique and craft merchants, as well as several on-site restaurants.

The 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be open from April 24 through May 22 (house tours are closed on Mondays). Tickets, ranging from $40-$50, will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 9, with a special presale beginning Jan. 26, at pasadenashowcase.org.

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has been supporting local music and arts programs since 1948. With the hard work and dedication of its 200-plus members, the organization raises funds from its major benefit, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design — one of the oldest, largest and most successful home and garden tours in the country. Throughout its history, Pasadena Showcase has given more than $23 million to nonprofit organizations, particularly through its Gifts & Grants program, in support of music education, scholarships, concerts and music therapy, while continuing to support the LA Phil and its learning programs for which the organization was first founded.

Pasadena Showcase also nurtures the study and appreciation of music among young people with its three annual music programs: the Music Mobile TM, which has introduced orchestral instruments to more than 125,000 3rd grade students; the Instrumental Competition, which has awarded more than $650,000 in monetary prizes for exceptionally talented young musicians; and the Youth Concert, which has brought nearly 250,000 4th-graders to Walt Disney Concert Hall for exuberant performances presented by the LA Phil.