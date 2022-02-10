Police Arrest Suspect of Car Burglary ‘Spree’

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank police arrested a North Hollywood man this week on suspicion of committing a series of daytime vehicle burglaries.

The Burbank Police Department received five vehicle burglary reports on Jan. 18, all taking place in the 1800 block of Empire Avenue, 1900 block of Empire Avenue and 1600 block of Maria Street. The suspect entered each vehicle by smashing a window, the department said.

Surveillance video from the locations showed the suspect and his vehicle, according to the BPD, and at about 3 p.m. Wednesday detectives located the man as he was driving through Burbank. The BPD said that detectives watched the man, identified as a 29-year-old North Hollywood resident, drive into the parking structure at 2301 W. Magnolia Blvd., where they allegedly saw him smash the window of a vehicle and take property from the car.

Police detained the man as he was allegedly attempting to leave the structure with the stolen property, the BPD said. Detectives later served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and recovered stolen items from the Jan. 18 thefts, the department added, as well as property belonging to other victims of identity theft.

Authorities booked the suspect for seven counts of burglary and one count of identity theft. He was held on $190,000 bail this week and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Formal charges were pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.