Police: Crash Caused by Reckless Driving

Burbank police arrested a man they said caused a car crash this week by driving on the wrong side of the road and in the center lane at high speeds.

Police officers and paramedics responded to a report of a two-car traffic collision at Hollywood Way and Pacific Avenue at about 5 p.m. Monday, the Burbank Police Department said. They found a Toyota FJ and a Honda HRV in the intersection.

The driver of the Honda HRV, an 86-year-old Pacoima resident, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the BPD said. All five occupants in the Toyota FJ had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police arrested the driver of the Toyota, whom they identified as 32-year-old North Hollywood resident, on suspicious of reckless driving. The BPD said witnesses and video surveillance indicated that the man was speeding northbound on Hollywood Way, intermittently driving on the wrong side of the road toward oncoming traffic and in the center lane.

The driver allegedly entered the intersection on Pacific Avenue when he collided with the Honda HRV, which was making an eastbound turn from Hollywood Way to Pacific Avenue, police said. The BPD also noted that the collision caused the Toyota FJ to roll over several times.

The department said that, based on witness’ statements and surveillance video, speed and unsafe driving were primary factors behind the collision. The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the BPD added.

The BPD said this week that the reckless driving investigation would be presented to the City Attorney’s Office for review and filing considerations. The driver was slated to appear in court on April 8.