African Violet Club Hosts Speaker on Native Plants

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank African Violet Society is hosting speaker Lili Singer, who will discuss California native plants at the club’s next meeting. Singer is horticulturist, garden writer and educator.

The meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 North Avon Street, Burbank. There will be a raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments will be served.

Guests are always welcome to attend meetings. For more information, call (661) 940-3990, or visit burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.