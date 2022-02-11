Airport Authority Accepting Applications

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, which oversees the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The application window closes at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Applications may be submitted online at burbankca.gov/bccapplication or in-person by picking up an application in the City Clerk’s Office at Burbank City Hall at 275 E. Olive Ave.

The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the March 15 City Council meeting. Authority members serve without compensation from the city, and members cannot serve on any other Burbank board, commission or committee. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the city of Burbank.

Members must also show proof of vaccination or request a valid religious or medical exemption. A copy of Burbank’s vaccination policy and forms can be found on its website. Vaccination documentation will not be disclosable to the public.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.