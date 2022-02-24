Arizmendi, Mohagaddam Announce Engagement

Andrew Michael Arizmendi II and Ana Mohagaddam are engaged to be married.

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Michael Arizmendi are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Mr. Andrew Michael Arizmendi II, to Miss Ana Mohagaddam, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mehdi Moghaddam.

The bride attended Agoura High School and graduated from UC Santa Barbara. The groom attended Loyola High School and graduated from Loyola University Maryland. He is the grandson of Paul Rusnak.

The happy couple were engaged at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort and Spa, Santa Barbara, and will be married in May at Santa Augustine Roman Catholic Church in New York. The engaged couple live in Beverly Hills.