Cancer Support Community’s Angel Gala Slated for April

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Cancer Support Community Pasadena will have its first in-person Angel Gala since 2019 on Saturday evening, April 23, following two virtual galas brought on by pandemic restrictions.

The event, themed “An Evening in Capri,” will be held at the Brandview Ballroom in Glendale.

Funds raised from CSCP’s 32nd annual Angel Gala will support the organization’s efforts in sustaining and expanding programs offered free of charge to those facing cancer in Pasadena, East Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding areas.

Chris Erskine, author and retired Los Angeles Times columnist, will be returning as emcee.

“I’m looking forward to this night, which features all the activities I cherish: Tipping a drink, telling a joke, seeing good friends and raising money for a very worthy cause,” Erskine said.

Co-chairs Kal Balian Antoun, Elizabeth Arnett and Jeanne Naples Thompson have chosen a Mediterranean theme and are working with their committee on the program, live and silent auctions, raffle items and entertainment.

This year’s Angel Gala honorees, Dana and Mike Naples and UBS Pasadena, have been dedicated supporters of CSCP’s mission for more than a decade.

Photo courtesy CSCP Cancer Support Community’s Angel Gala Committee, which is preparing for its April 23 fundraiser, includes Elizabeth Arnett (front, from left), honoree Dana Naples, Kal Balian Antoun and Jeanne Naples Thompson. Back: Lydia Valenta, Sandy Kobeissi, Toni Rodriguez, Vicki Laidig, Karen Barsamian, Aida Petro, Rita Gooch, Brenda Gant, Melissa Alcorn, Denise Borgia, Christina Kempton and Meg Symes. Back: Ruben Marquez, Kathleen Briley, D.W. Dixie and Kim Ferreira.

“Dana and Mike are among our most generous patrons and are current and past CSCP directors, respectively,” said Patricia Ostiller, CSCP’s executive director. “Dana also chairs our guild, a group of volunteers dedicated to the mission of CSCP with a common goal to execute CSCP’s outstanding fundraising events. Also, we’re grateful to UBS Pasadena for caring about the local community and generously supporting CSCP through its charitable giving program.”

Each year, CSCP’s Angel Gala supporters are vital to its operations. With more than 60 sponsors, donors, and benefactors to date, residents may visit the event website at cscp.link/capri for information on how to become a sponsor, or contact Kim Ferreira at (626) 796-1083 or k.ferreira@cscpasadena.org. Rusnak Auto Group is the exclusive presenting sponsor of this year’s Angel Gala.

Cancer Support Community Pasadena would like to thank its Benefactors Society members who share in the urgency of CSCP’s mission with annual support at a leadership level: Benefactors ($20,000+ annual gift): Ellen and Harvey Knell (founding benefactors), Karen and Tom Capehart, Terri and Jerry Kohl, and Lee and Mickey Segal. Patrons ($10,000-$19,999 annual gift): Melissa Alcorn/Anderson & Murison, Anonymous, Karen and Frank Beardsley, Terry Beyer, Bonnie and John DeWitt, the Havner Family Foundation, LeAnn and Michael Healy, Gloria Padres and George Mack, Chris Mitchell, Dana and Mike Naples, Julie and Scott Nesbit, Oak Tree Racing Association, Patricia and Steve Ostiller, Sue and Steve Ralph, San Marino Motor Classic, Sue and Steve Silk, and Susie and Brad Talt.