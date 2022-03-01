Gala Marks Sycamores’ 120th Anniversary

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Sycamores is hosting its annual Celebrating Children spring gala fundraiser on Saturday, March 26, at the Vibiana, located in the historic core of Downtown Los Angeles.

The evening will be a celebration of Sycamores’ 120-year history of providing care and support to vulnerable children, young adults and families in our community. Guests at the event will sip cocktails in Vibiana’s garden courtyard, before enjoying dinner in the main hall, followed by a special musical performance by Davis Gaines, Broadway actor and Los Angeles’ longest-running lead performer in “Phantom of the Opera.” The event starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.

The centerpiece of this gala is the presentation of Sycamores’ Celebrating Children Award, this year being given to state Sen. Anthony Portantino and the Capital Group. They are receiving this honor in recognition of their dedication, leadership and commitment to improving the lives of children, families and adults in the Los Angeles community.

Funds raised from this event will help provide critical support to the work Sycamores is doing to address the mental health needs of low-income children, young adults and families — including those who are in foster care or are experiencing homelessness, which has escalated dramatically over the last two years.

“This year’s Celebrating Children Spring Gala will be particularly special. In addition to honoring state Sen. Anthony Portantino and the Capital Group, we will be celebrating our organization’s 120th Anniversary of helping children, young adults and families to create a better life,” Sycamores President/CEO Debra Manners said

“We are truly looking forward to being together in person again with our friends and partners in the community,” she added.

The Celebrating Children Spring Gala committee is co-chaired by Pasadena residents Rita Henderson and Jan Emamian. Formerly the community affairs manager for Nestlé USA, Henderson is a longtime Sycamores donor and supporter. Real estate agent Jan Emamian leads the Pasadena-based Emamian Team and serves on the Sycamores Board of Directors.

Visit sycamores.org to become a sponsor or purchase tickets or ads for the Celebrating Children Spring Gala. Please RSVP by March 16. The Tribute Book ad deadline is Feb. 25. Contact Shannon Boalt, at sboalt@sycamores.org, or call (626) 493.7757 for more information.