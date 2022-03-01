Rose Bowl Reschedules 100th Birthday Party

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Rose Bowl Stadium, in coordination with the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, has rescheduled its 100th birthday celebration to Saturday, July 30.

The “Party of the Century” will be the first fundraising event of its kind for the iconic America’s Stadium. It will be hosted on the signature Rose Bowl Stadium field to celebrate the life and moments of the venue’s global history, while generating support to protect, preserve and enhance its future as a National Historic Landmark. The event had to be postponed from April 2020 following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will raise funds toward the ongoing Legacy Foundation Centennial Campaign that has a goal of generating $40 million in new philanthropic support to spark the continued preservation, protection and enhancement of the National Historic Landmark’s future. The campaign is currently almost 90% complete.

“Over the past almost-100 years, the Rose Bowl Stadium has touched not only our lives locally but those of millions of fans across the globe,” event co-chairs Angel Throop and Angie Miller said in a statement. “This historic venue has fulfilled dreams and created generational memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited, humbled and honored to be involved in the start of the Centennial Celebration of this historic venue, and to throw a birthday party deserving of its 100-year history, which has been and will continue to be a big part of our lives.”

The party will have a Roaring ‘20s theme to celebrate the 1920s — the decade when the stadium was built. Guests will experience an evening together enjoying the stadium in a 1920s grand fashion. The evening will include a 1920s speakeasy, gourmet dining, entertainment, high-profile guests and many more exciting surprises.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale to Rose Bowl Stadium Premium Seat holders on Feb. 7 and tickets for the public went on sale Feb. 15.

The event is expected to be a sellout, so it is highly recommended that interested attendees visit the official website at partyofthecentury.org to join the priority list. For those who purchased a ticket for the original date, prior to its rescheduling, a Legacy Foundation staff member will be contacting you in the coming months.

“Bringing the community together is something that the Rose Bowl Stadium has done for a near-century. It’s time that we celebrate the venue as a unifier and celebrate our vibrant future on the 100th birthday night of this special place,” said Chief Development Officer Dedan Brozino.