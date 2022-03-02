Local High School Teams Eliminated From CIF Postseason

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Maranatha High School varsity boys’ soccer team was eliminated from the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs after being edged at Carpinteria Cate, 2-1, in a first-round match on Feb. 11.

Senior Whit Wilder scored the Minutemen’s only goal in the second half.

Maranatha previously dominated its wildcard round game by defeating trouncing La Puente Bassett, 6-1, as senior Arden Benitez notched a hat trick. Sophomore George Peterson had one goal and two assists, while Wilder and sophomore Miles Romero each scored once. Senior goalie Isaiah Crowell, junior Jay Lee and sophomore Lorenzo Rodriguez each registered one assist.

The Minutemen finished as runners-up in the Olympic League with a 5-3 record (7-8-1 overall).

POLYTECHNIC

The Panthers ended regulation with visiting Quartz Hill tied, 1-1, but Poly was ultimately edged in penalty kicks, 5-4, on Feb. 11.

The loss ousted the Panthers from the CIF-SS Division 5 postseason in the first round. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook.

Poly finished the season as Prep League champions with a near-perfect 5-0-1 record (10-2-2 overall).

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves were eliminated from CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs after falling at West Covina South Hills in a first-round match, 5-1, on Feb. 11.

Junior Wyatt Fishman scored Flintridge Prep’s lone goal as its season ended.

The Wolves, who finished second in the Prep League standings with a 3-1-2 record, concluded the campaign with a 7-6-6 overall record.

ST. FRANCIS

Photo courtesy Gibby Carrillo

The St. Francis High School varsity boys’ soccer team includes (front, from left) Jaden Harriman, Matthew Martellino, Evan Barber, Derik Stepanians, Michael McCarthy, Colin Gibbs, Nathan Hunstable and Andre Kabadayan. Back: Nicholas Ferry, Quinnten Guzman, Sebastian Hernandez, Julian Carrillo, Aidan Simonian, Ryan McCarthy, Giovanni Nieves, Ryan Guzman, Paolo Mah y Busch, Tyler Mallett and Diego Jimenez. Not pictured due to injury is Nico Notaro.

The Golden Knights’ fine season ended after losing at San Marcos High in Santa Barbara, 6-2, in a CIF-SS Division 1 first-round match on Feb. 11.

SFHS found the net a second time in the 62nd minute when junior Colin Gibbs passed a bullet from the 40-yard line to senior Tyler Mallett at the 10-yard line, who scored.

Earlier, senior Derik Stepanians scored SF’s first goal in the 23rd minute. Senior goalie Ryan Guzman added four saves.

It was a terrific season for the Golden Knights (14-2-4 overall), as their only two losses came against Division 1 schools — Del Rey League champion Los Angeles Cathedral and the aforementioned Channel League champion San Marcos.

LA SALLE

The Lancers dropped their CIF-SS Division 6 wildcard match at Lawndale Environmental Charter, 3-2.

Mak Hadziomanovic and Caden Brown each scored one goal, while Christopher Bahou was credited with an assist. Andrew Barrera registered four saves in the cage.

La Salle placed third in the Camino Real League with a 5-4 record (7-11 overall).