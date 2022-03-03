Panthers, Wolves, Lancers Ousted From Postseason

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Polytechnic varsity boys’ basketball team was ousted from the CIF-SS Division 2A postseason after falling at Lakewood, 62-43, in a first-round matchup on Friday, Feb. 11. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook.

The Panthers, who were the defending CIF-SS champions, finished as runners-up in the Prep League standings with a 5-3 record (14-7 overall).

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves were eliminated from CIF-SS Division 4AA playoffs after falling at Oxnard Rio Mesa, 59-39, in a first-round matchup on Feb. 11. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

Flintridge Prep finished the season third in the Prep League with a 4-4 record (11-13 overall).

LA SALLE

The Lancers were ousted from the CIF-SS Division 2A playoffs after falling at Santa Monica in a first-round game, 66-53, on Feb. 11.

Sophomore Derek Peterson poured in 21 points, while seniors Isaiah May and Jason Patterson scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Lancers placed third in the Camino Real League standings with a 4-4 record (13-13 overall.