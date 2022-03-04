Local Softball Teams Open Season

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Mayfield Senior varsity girls’ softball team traveled to the Webb School of Claremont and won a lopsided nonleague game, 16-2, on Friday.

Freshman pitcher Kennedy Taylor turned in a stellar performance as she was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, including a triple and a double, while adding two RBI and two runs scored. She pitched 4.2 innings with 12 strikeouts while allowing four hits, two earned runs, and three walks.

Freshman outfielder Jaz Johnson also had a fine afternoon, finishing 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, five RBI and three runs scored. Freshman shortstop Jenna Domingo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI. Senior first baseman Emily Vargas had two singles, two RBI and a run scored, while sophomore catcher Madilyn Domingo tallied two hits, two runs and one RBI. Freshmen corner infielders Penelope Pegram and Peyton Pegram each notched one single and an RBI, while the former scored one run and the latter scored three runs. Freshman infielder Sasha Gracia tallied a run, an RBI and a base hit. Junior second baseman Afton Copeland-Spiegel walked in her lone at-bat and later scored, while junior outfielder Chloe Clawson reached base twice on walks.

The Cubs previously dropped their season opener at San Marino, 11-1, in a nonleague game on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Mayfield is scheduled to host Los Angeles Sacred Heart of Jesus in a nonleague game this Friday, Feb. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

POLY

The Panthers are scheduled to visit South Pasadena in a nonleague game for their season opener on Monday, Feb. 28.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves were edged in their season opener at El Monte Mountain View, 9-8, in a nonleague game on Wednesday. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook.

The Wolves are scheduled to host Webb of Claremont in a nonleague game on Friday, Feb. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

WESTRIDGE

The Tigers hosted Mayfield Senior in their season opener on Wednesday, Feb. 23; the result was unavailable by the Outlook’s press deadline. Westridge is scheduled to visit Alverno Heights Academy in Sierra Madre for a nonleague game on Thursday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs traveled to San Marino for their season opener on Wednesday, Feb. 23; the result was unavailable by the Outlook’s press deadline.

FSHA is scheduled to host La Salle College Preparatory in a nonleague game on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

MARANATHA

The Minutemen traveled to Muir for their season opener on Tuesday, Feb. 22; the result was unavailable by the Outlook’s press deadline. Maranatha is scheduled to visit Muir for a rematch on Friday, March 4, at 3:30 p.m.

LA SALLE

The Lancers were no-hit at Sun Valley Village Christian, 12-0, in a nonleague loss to open the season last Wednesday.

La Salle is scheduled to visit Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a nonleague game on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 3:30 p.m.