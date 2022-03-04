Local Squads’ Playoff Runs End in Defeat

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Polytechnic varsity girls’ water polo team was eliminated from the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs after losing at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 19-10, in a wildcard match.

Junior Liz Fogassa scored a team-high six goals to finish as the Panthers’ new single-season record-holder with 142 goals. Sophomore teammate Natalie Vincent tallied four goals.

The Panthers finished as runners-up in the Prep League with an 8-3 record (11-7 overall).

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ water polo team includes Katelin Kinne (front, from left), Maya Itani, Samantha Bonk, Naomi Cohens and Peyton Hemann. Back: Alex Scoggins, Nico Seaver, Emily Battaglia, Alexandra Thein, Elise Desjarlais, Victoria Barry and Dahlia Kamins.

The Wolves were eliminated from the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs after falling to visiting Oxnard, 20-4, in a second-round matchup on Feb. 10.

Goalie Dahlia Kamins notched nine saves while freshman Nico Seaver scored three goals.

The Wolves previously beat host Santa Ana Valley, 15-11, in the first round on Feb. 8. Senior Emily Battaglia had five goals, senior Elise Desjarlais registered three goals and Kamins posted seven saves. Alex Thein, Seaver and Sarah Iturbe each recorded two assists.

Flintridge Prep (13-13 overall) finished as runners-up in the Prep League tied with Poly with an 8-3 league record. The Wolves bid farewell to seniors Battaglia and Desjarlais, who each appeared in two CIF championship games in their careers.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

Photo courtesy Stephanie Contreras The Flintridge Sacred Heart varsity water polo team includes Maggie Fuller, Natalia DeKansky, Guinevere Andrews, Marisol Cowles, Luna Ruiz, Maddie DeRobertis, Kate Dolan and Audrey Lawlor. The Tologs advanced past the first round of the postseason for the first time in school history.

A historic season ended for the Tologs after falling to visiting La Habra, 12-7, in the CIF-SS Division 5 quarterfinal round on Feb. 12. For the first time in school history, FSHA’s water polo team not only survived the first round of playoffs but advanced to the quarterfinals, according to head coach Carlos Ponce.

“We haven’t had a full squad since the last game in December, not even during CIF. I had eight girls, one sub, for the whole CIF tournament,” Ponce said. “The fact that we went this far made us even hungrier for next year. These girls fought through so much adversity throughout the year — they became a family and kept fighting for everything they wanted.”

Freshman Marisol Cowles tallied a team-high five goals while junior Audrey Lawlor and freshman Katherine Dolan each scored once.

In an exciting CIF second-round matchup, the Tologs registered a 15-12 victory over visiting Riverside J.W. North on Feb. 10. Cowles collected a team-high eight goals while Dolan added five goals. Senior Margaret Fuller and sophomore Guinevere Andrews each scored once, while junior Natalia DeKansky tallied 11 blocks in the cage.

FSHA advanced past the first round after crushing host Bell Gardens, 22-1, on Feb. 8, as Cowles led all scorers with seven goals. Dolan and Lawlor each contributed four goals while senior Riley Peterson and Fuller each scored three goals. Andrews finished with one goal while DeKansky registered nine blocks.

The Tologs finished the season with a 12-9 overall record and placed fifth in the Mission League.

LA SALLE

La Salle freshman Lola Waters and the Lancers finished the season as Prep League champions with an outstanding 10-1 record.

The Lancers were edged by visiting Chino Hills Ayala, 10-9, in a CIF-SS Division 5 quarterfinal match on Feb. 12 as senior Savannah Robles tallied a team-high four goals, two steals and one assist. She finished the season with 99 goals (5.8 per game).

Freshman River Lee collected three goals and five steals, while junior Audrey Turner had two goals and one assist. Turner finished the campaign with 41 goals (2.7 per game)

After a first-round bye, La Salle defeated visiting Redlands, 9-7, in a second-round match. Junior goalie and captain Monica Villasenor registered 10 saves and four steals to hang on to the narrow victory, while Turner led the offense with four goals. Freshman captain Grace Kachmarsky, who finished with 57 goals this season (3.4 per game), posted two goals and two steals, while Robles had one goal, three steals and three assists. Sophomore Candice Cheung and Lee each registered one goal, while the latter added four steals.

The Lancers ended the season as Prep League champions with a 10-1 record (14-4 overall).