AbilityFirst Announces New Board Members

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

AbilityFirst has announced that Joseph Brumfield, Joanne Kim, Anita Lawler and

Dr. Francisco Navarro have been selected to serve on AbilityFirst’s Board of Directors.

Each of the recently appointed board members represents a variety of experiences and professions and share a common goal of supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Brumfield is the vice president of Business Development for HopSkipDrive, a company that provides transportation solutions for schools and families. Brumfield is an alumni of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Kim is the President and Chief Executive Officer of CBB Bank, a community bank headquartered in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.

Lawler joins AbilityFirst as a community leader and philanthropist with more than 25 years’ experience in the banking industry, the majority of which are in executive management and leadership roles.

Navarro is a board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Mind Health Institute in Pasadena. Navarro is on the faculty at UCLA and provides clinical supervision to child and adolescent psychiatry clinicians in training.

“I am delighted and proud to welcome these seasoned community leaders to the AbilityFirst Board of Directors,” said Lori Gangemi, chief executive officer. “Each individual brings a unique perspective and will directly impact our mission of helping people with disabilities achieve their personal best throughout their lives.”

To find a full list of the AbilityFirst’s Board of Directors, and to learn more about AbilityFirst programs and services, abilityfirst.org.