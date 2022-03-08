HomeCity NewsWomen’s Committee Supports Pasadena Symphony Association
City NewsBlocksFront-Slider

Women’s Committee Supports Pasadena Symphony Association

By Outlook Photos
0
0
Women’s Committee members Donna Perez, Marsha Willhite and Sue Shieff present CEO Lora Unger with a donation.

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook.

Photos by Erin Rodick
The Outlook

The Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Association recently made a monetary donation of $160,000 to the Pasadena Symphony Association through the annual “Holiday Look In” event, which was held virtually in 2021.
Founded in 1957, the Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Association is a dedicated group of volunteers who celebrate and support the musicians of the Pasadena Symphony Association.
Over the past 52 years the Women’s Committee has donated more than $3 million to the Pasadena Symphony Association.

Previous articleAbilityFirst Announces New Board Members
Outlook Photos

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Outlook Celebrating Charity

Most Popular

Load more

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

ABOUT US

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

 

Contact us: frontdesk@outlooknewspapers.com

FOLLOW US

Facebook Instagram Twitter
© 2022 Outlook Newspapers