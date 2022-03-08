Women’s Committee Supports Pasadena Symphony Association

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Association recently made a monetary donation of $160,000 to the Pasadena Symphony Association through the annual “Holiday Look In” event, which was held virtually in 2021.

Founded in 1957, the Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Association is a dedicated group of volunteers who celebrate and support the musicians of the Pasadena Symphony Association.

Over the past 52 years the Women’s Committee has donated more than $3 million to the Pasadena Symphony Association.