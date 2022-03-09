HomeCity NewsCub Scouts Welcomes Families to Hike at Eaton Canyon
Cub Scouts Welcomes Families to Hike at Eaton Canyon

By Outlook Newspapers
First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook.

Cub Scout Pack 4 invites prospective members and their families to join them on a Scout Hike at Eaton Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. to learn more about Pack 4; meet the scouts and parents; and see if the Cub Scouts is the right choice for them.
As part of this event, scouts will also spend time picking up trash on the trails.
Cub Scout Pack 4 is a member of the Rose Bowl District of the Greater Los Angeles Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. For more than 87 years, Pack 4 has welcomed Pasadena youth grades 1-5 from public, private and parochial schools to join its scouting activities, which emphasize good citizenship, character development and physical fitness.
Active year-round, Pack 4 helps to support local families by providing ready-made opportunities for parents and their children to do things together, such as hikes, campouts and service projects, among other activities.

Outlook Newspapers

