Local Resident Named Rose Bowl Operating Company Vice President

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Rose Bowl Operating Company has selected Raphael Henderson as the board’s new vice president for its volunteer-driven board of directors.

The Rose Bowl Operating Company, whose board is selected by City Council members and key tenants, assists in managing the near 100-year-old venue.

Henderson is Wells Fargo vice president and Foothill Corridor Regional Banking district manager. As a Pasadena native, he brings to his new role a rich sense of history and passion for one of Pasadena’s most iconic landmarks.

“Having the opportunity to serve on the Rose Bowl Operating Company Board of Directors, now as its vice president, is a true honor and one I am extremely proud of as a Pasadena resident,” Henderson said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we continue to engage with our local community and ensure that people from all walks of life can enjoy America’s Stadium.”

With more than 20 years of banking experience, Henderson assumed his current role with Wells Fargo in 2013. A sought-after public speaker throughout Greater Los Angeles, Henderson has proven himself to be qualified in advising public and private sectors on how to build and sustain mutually beneficial long-term partnerships that focus on improving the quality of life for residents and communities at large.

Raphael studied Public Affairs at the University of Southern California where he continues to represent the university as an alumni ambassador and is active in minority student outreach. He also serves on numerous boards throughout Southern California in addition to the Rose Bowl Operating Company, including the Los Angeles Urban League, Hillsides, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, University of Southern California Board of Governors, USC Black Alumni Association and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.

Henderson serves alongside president Steve Haderlein, secretary Paul Arevalo, treasurer Richard Schammel and board members Aaron Milam, Doug Kranwinkle, Fred Claire, Gregg Goldman, Patty Barajas Tavera, Philip Hawkey, Steve Madison, Phil Hosp and Terry Madigan.

“It’s great that Raphael is able to increase his involvement with the RBOC and take on this new role as vice president. He brings a lot of experience and talent to the table,” Haderlein said. “I look forward to working with Raphael as we work through the issues facing the Rose Bowl Stadium and Brookside Golf Course.”