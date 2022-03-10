Innovate Pasadena Hosts Meetups

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Innovate Pasadena, a nonprofit community organization dedicated to advancing greater Pasadena as a hub of technology and design innovation, announces the re-emergence of two longstanding meetups: Friday Coffee Meetup and Pasadena Tech Happy Hour.

Both groups recently held their first successful gatherings in 2022 and will continue to share knowledge and make connections under the leadership of Innovate Pasadena going forward.

Earlier this month, Friday Coffee Meetup welcomed Gillian Delaunay, who celebrated her circuitous journey to founding a disruptive tech company.

On Friday, March 4, business and funding strategist Delilah Panio will discuss public venture capital and how it might benefit local companies.

Meetups will continue on the first Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. (virtually) with a slate of speakers primed to share stories about their professional and personal success. Following presentations and a moderated Q&A session, Friday Coffee Meetups conclude with a networking session.

Presented by Innovate Pasadena and sponsored by Echo-Factory, Friday Coffee Meetup is co-organized by a team of passionate volunteers, including Christy Conner, author of “The Confident Connector,” who recently joined Innovate Pasadena’s Board of Directors.

Pasadena Tech Happy Hour will meet on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m., providing innovators of all types a casual social environment to meet, network and discover their next big opportunity.

Organized by software engineer Herminio Garcia, who will now join Innovate Pasadena’s PR and Programming Committee, Pasadena Tech Happy Hours will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at a local bar (in adherence with public health guidelines). Past venues have included Pasadena favorites Bar Celona and Barney’s Beanery. Local establishments looking to boost business and attract a professional and tech-savvy crowd by sponsoring or hosting a future gathering can email events@innovatepasadena.org.

Since its founding, Innovate Pasadena has supported 20 different local meetups through its Meetup Creator program, providing seed funding, administrative tools and promotional support to independent grassroots organizers.

The partnership with Friday Coffee Meetup and Pasadena Tech Happy Hour represents a new level of ownership and support as Innovate Pasadena seeks to expand and continue nurturing Pasadena’s innovation community.

Innovate Pasadena is a nonprofit community organization committed to advancing greater Pasadena as a center of technology and design innovation by promoting collaboration across business and education to attract companies, entrepreneurs, innovators and capital to the broader community. For more information, visit innovatepasadena.org.