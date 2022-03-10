Shulman New President of Camerata Pacifica Board

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Randy Shulman has been appointed president of Camerata Pacifica’s Board of Directors, the organization announced.

“I am thrilled and honored to help lead Camerata Pacifica as it reaches even greater audiences,” said Shulman, who is vice president for Advancement and External Relations at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. “Camerata continues to set a standard of musical innovation and quality that I hope others will find tremendously exciting.”

Shulman will collaborate closely with Artistic Director Adrian Spence, Executive Director Roger Wight and the Camerata Pacifica board to guide the organization strategically as it continues to emerge from the COVID pandemic.

“I’m immensely grateful to Randy for accepting the chairmanship of Camerata Pacifica,” Spence said. “In this time of such change, there also lies great opportunity and, having observed Randy’s work for two decades, I know his skills and experience are perfect for this critical leadership role.”

As Shulman becomes president, Mary Tonetti Dorra will be vice president, Susan Keats is secretary and Titus Brenninkmeijer is treasurer. Kimberley Valentine is Camerata Pacifica’s immediate past president.

In Shulman’s role at the Huntington, he works closely with and promotes collaboration between the president, senior staff and governing boards to build relationships and fund operating and strategic initiatives. He heads the group responsible for raising more than $14 million in operating support annually through annual giving, membership, planned giving and corporate/foundation support. He was named Outstanding Professional Fundraiser of 2020 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

Shulman is “a dedicated member of the staff who literally grew up at the Huntington and has served it with great energy, enthusiasm and professionalism,” according to a press release.

He has a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning from Cal Poly Pomona and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. Previously, he worked in local government positions in city management, community development and historic preservation. Also active in the community, he sat on the Union Station Homeless Services board, where he served as board chair from 2013-15 and is a past board member of Pasadena Heritage.

Camerata Pacifica, founded in 1990 by Adrian Spence, has a classical music presence across Southern California, performing regularly in San Marino, Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara. It is known for its distinctive artistic vision and innovative programs, exploring the visceral intimacy and vitality of chamber music in performances by the world-class artists of the Camerata. The organization has six programs of mixed chamber music this season performed by artists from around the world. For more information, visit cameratapacifica.org.