Nomination Period Opens for City Council Seats

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Notice has been given for the Pasadena’s primary municipal election to be held on Tuesday, June 7 for City Council Districts 3, 5 and 7.

Nomination papers for candidates seeking these district seats are available through March 11 in the office of the City Clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228.

The office will be issuing nomination papers during this period to qualified candidates who are registered to vote and reside within the respective City Council district being sought.

Candidates may receive and circulate nomination petitions to gather signatures of registered voters in order to have their names placed on the June 7 ballot for City Council district seats 3, 5 and 7, each serving a full four-year term.

Election information is available online or by calling the office of the City Clerk at (626) 744-4124 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. The webpage will be updated periodically with candidate nomination information.

Need to register to vote or check your registration status? Visit registertovote.ca.gov. Voter registration information is also available in person at City Hall, public libraries and post offices.