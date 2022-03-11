Pasadena Symphony Announces 95th Season

First published in the Feb. 24 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Pasadena Symphony announces its 95th season with a schedule of seven concerts, running Oct. 22 through April 29, 2023.

The 2022-23 season will be presented under the batons of seven guest conductors serving as artistic partners, each bringing a new and diverse voice to the podium while the orchestra embarks on a search for its new music director.

Alongside a stellar season of celebrated works and world-renowned guest artists, the orchestra’s commitment to contemporary music remains a top priority with its third annual Composers Showcase, featuring works at each concert by both emerging and established composers who are shaping the future of classical music.

“Everyone at the Pasadena Symphony is excited to embark on the journey of selecting a new music director. We have formed a team of musicians, board members and staff to work collaboratively in selecting a conductor with passionate musical ideas, who inspires the orchestra to perform at the highest technical and artistic level, and who will thrill and attract audiences of all ages,” CEO Lora Unger said.

“We’re looking for our next music director to bring a set of skills and values that will shape how we communicate, invite and engage the diversity of our community to ensure access for all,” she added.

Conductor Vinay Parameswaran opens the 2022-23 season on Oct. 22 with Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 and the Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 with Grammy-nominated pianist Terrence Wilson.

Lina Gonzáles-Granados, the 2021 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient, leads the orchestra on Nov. 12 with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and the Sibelius Violin Concerto with award-winning violinist Alexandra Conunova.

Conductor Jenny Wong returns to ring in the holidays with the orchestra’s annual Holiday Candlelight Concert on Dec. 17.

Conductor Joseph Young greets the New Year on Jan. 21 with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “Italian” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 with Colburn young artist Vijay Venkatesh. François López-Ferrer conducts Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Elgar’s Cello Concerto with internationally renowned, Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey on Feb. 11.

Rebecca Tong takes the podium on March 18 for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” with Russian prodigy Alexander Malofeev and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

The season closes April 29 with Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances led by Kensho Watanabe, with Avery Fisher Winner Tai Murray and the Barber Violin Concerto.

The season’s Composer’s Showcase features Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s “Primal Message” (Oct. 22), Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout” (Nov. 12), Anna Clyne’s “Sound and Fury” (Jan. 21), Unsuk Chin’s Subito con forza (Feb. 11), Huang Ruo’s “Folk Songs for Orchestra” (March 18) and Carlos Simon’s “The Block” (April 29).

The Pasadena Symphony provides an experience specially designed for the music lover, the social butterfly or a date night out, and the inner epicurean in us all. Audiences can enjoy a drink or a bite in the outdoor Symphony Lounge, yet another addition to the concert experience the Pasadena Symphony offers. A posh setting at Ambassador Auditorium’s outdoor plaza, the Lounge offers menus for both lunch and dinner and a full service bar before the concert and during intermission.

All Symphony series concerts take place at the Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena, with performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Subscription packages start at $99 with single tickets starting at $35. Both may be purchased online at pasadenasymphony-pops.org or by calling (626) 793-7172.

The Pasadena Symphony is committed to providing the safest possible setting for the community and requires all concertgoers to be fully vaccinated to attend concerts at Ambassador Auditorium. For the most up to date safety protocols, visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org/symphony-covid-safety/.