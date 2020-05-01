Blood Drive at LCPC on May 3

La Cañada Presbyterian Church will be hosting a blood drive in Fellowship Hall on May 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, CA 91011.

“Due to the coronavirus, blood donations are down by 300,000,” according to an event spokesperson. “The Red Cross had a huge outpouring from the public for drives for the month of April; however, months of May, June and July are wide open. Since blood only has a shelf life of 42 days, the Red Cross is looking for blood donation sites during these months.”

Appointments may be made online at redcrossblood.org (use sponsor code: lacanadapreschurch). For those familiar with RapidPass, you may use it to read the necessary information and answer the questions 24 hours prior to coming to donate. Go to redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

Event organizers request individuals to arrive at the church 15 minutes prior to the scheduled donation time to line up. Social distancing protocol will be followed. Individuals must have a photo ID with them at the event to give blood.

For questions, email Gerard Marzilli at gerard.marzilli@redcross.org or call LCPC Blood Drive volunteer Sheri Morton at (818) 790-7612.